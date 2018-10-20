Numbers drawn for $470 million Powerball jackpot

The day after nobody won a $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the numbers were drawn for a relatively paltry Powerball prize of $470 million.

The winning numbers are 16, 54, 57, 62, 69 with a Powerball of 23.

AP

The first five balls were drawn from a pool of 69 and the Powerball from a pool of 26, making the odds of getting all six number correct 292,201,338 to 1, according to the Powerball website.

A single winning ticket would be eligible for a cash payout of $268.6 million.

Combined with a new Mega Millions jackpot of $1.6 billion, there is more than $2 billion in top-prize money between the two lottery games — and millions more available for subordinate prizes.

The Mega Millions top prize of $1.6 billion has a cash payout option of $904 million, but both can grow depending on the volume of ticket sales.