Numbers drawn in Mega Millions' $548 million jackpot

The jackpot for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing has jumped to $548 million with a cash option of $309 million.

Friday's winning numbers numbers were 4-24-46-61-70 and a Mega Ball of 7.

The jackpot, the third-largest in Mega Millions history, soared after no one won the big prize in Tuesday night's drawing. The payout will be $309.2 million as the cash option.

Four tickets matched all five white balls Tuesday to earn the second prize, and 37 matched four white balls and the Mega Ball for a third-place prize.

The drawing on Tuesday would have granted the winner the sixth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history.

The $470 million prize came with a $265.3 million cash payout option, according to Mega Millions.

The winning ticket for the historic $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016 was drawn in Florida.

New York has sold the most Mega Millions jackpot winnings in game history, with 35 wins in the last 16 years.

California is in second place, with 30 wins in its 13 years of participation in the game, and New Jersey comes in third, with 20 winning jackpot tickets sold since 2002.

