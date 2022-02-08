Nurse at large after allegedly attacking, burning hospital employee

The victim suffered third-degree burns to her face, upper body and hands.

A 31-year-old New Jersey nurse is at large after allegedly burning a hospital worker and hitting her with a wrench, prosecutors said.

Nicholas Pagano is accused of attacking a 54-year-old employee in a Hackensack University Medical Center break room around 5:15 a.m. Monday, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

The victim suffered third-degree burns to her face, upper body and hands. She also had a laceration on her head that required stitches, prosecutors said.

Pagano allegedly fled the hospital and is wanted on charges including attempted murder and aggravated arson, prosecutors said.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, prosecutors warned.

Pagano, of West Deptford, New Jersey, is believed to be driving a 1998 white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black roof racks and New Jersey license plate number S57NJH.

Prosecutors ask anyone with information to call the Hackensack Police Department at 201-646-7777.