New York State's former attorney general Eric Schneiderman has returned nearly $1 million in campaign donations, two months after he resigned following accusations of sexual violence against him.

"Schneiderman 2018 is honoring its commitments and paying bills in accordance with applicable law and precedent," campaign spokeswoman Kimberly Spell said. "Once the committee has honored all its commitments, the remaining funds will be donated to worthy and appropriate causes, consistent with the law."

The campaign still has more than $7.4 million in its war chest.

His campaign committee said they have refunded donations from many well-known names like actress Bette Midler and the family that owns the New York Mets, totaling $982,192.

Schneiderman resigned on May 7 after reports that he had assaulted four women. He has denied any nonconsensual sexual activity, but remains under investigation by the Nassau County district attorney, who was named a special prosecutor.

He is reportedly using some campaign funds for his legal defense, since the investigation is linked to the use of his office as attorney general.