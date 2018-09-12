An NYPD detective was attacked by a black bear in Cornwall, New York, on Sunday evening while off duty.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., the Cornwall police department received a call about a bear encounter off of Mineral Springs Road, according to a police statement.

The victim, William Orange, was attacked while working in his garage at night.

“When he went back to his residence and entered the attached garage, he encountered a small black bear that had entered the garage through a door that had been left open,” said police in a statement. “He then heard a growl and was struck in the chest by the bear.”

“The homeowner’s shirt was ripped open by the bear and he sustained a very deep scratch from the animal’s claws. The homeowner was able to push the bear away and go inside his residence without further contact with the animal,” police said.

Orange was treated at the scene by the Cornwall Volunteer Ambulance Corps. and transported to St. Luke's Hospital for treatment, according to police.

WABC

Orange did not immediately responded to ABC News’ request for comment, but he told ABC Station WABC that the light went off when the intruder attacked him.

"I heard a growl and saw big teeth and something grabbed my shirt," Orange told WABC. "I hit it with my forearm and just ran."

Orange said that his wounds could have been more serious.

"I guess it could have been a lot worse. It got me, but it's more of a graze," he told WABC. "I'll be alright."

An NYPD spokesperson said that the bear attack had nothing to do with police business.

“This was an off duty incident unrelated to the NYPD,” the spokesman told ABC News.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation was contacted, and their law enforcement and wildlife divisions are following up on the incident, Cornwall police said.

“[The bear] hasn't been captured. There's a trap out for it,” Police Chief Todd Hazard told ABC News.

Although bear attacks are rare in New York state, Cornwall police have reminded residents to remove food sources for wild animals.