NYPD embroiled in high-level shakeup amid sexual misconduct claims, Eric Adams probe

The nation's largest police department is embroiled in a high-level shakeup amid the crisis engulfing Mayor Eric Adams and his administration.

On Friday night, the highest-ranking uniformed officer of the New York City Police Department abruptly resigned as he faced accusations of sexual misconduct.

Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey turned in his retirement papers as the New York Post was about to publish a story about a female subordinate's claim that Maddrey, at police headquarters in lower Manhattan, demanded sexual favors, and received them, in exchange for approving overtime.

The allegations involving Maddrey are now under criminal investigation by New York City’s Department of Investigation, sources told ABC News.

According to an ABC News source, the city first learned of the allegations against Maddrey when contacted by the Post for comment.

"Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch accepted the resignation of Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey Friday night, effective immediately. The NYPD takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously, and will thoroughly investigate this matter," the NYPD said in a statement earlier.

In this Oct. 2, 2024, file photo, Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey is shown at an NYPD Security Briefing in New York. Lev Radin/Sipa USA via AP, FILE

Maddrey's tenure has been tumultuous.

An oversight board recommended that he should be punished for interfering with a 2021 arrest. Former Commissioner Keechant Sewell approved the discipline but her successor, Edward Caban, dismissed the case.

Maddrey has previously faced accusations of sexual harassment and gender discrimination, which he has denied.

On Saturday, Tisch named John Chell as acting chief of department, charged with overseeing the NYPD's crime-fighting strategies, quality of life initiatives and operational plans. Chell most recently served as chief of patrol.

Adams, 64, was indicted in September on federal corruption charges, pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing. He will stand trial in April 2025 on the charges.

"I always knew that If I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target—and a target I became. If I am charged, I am innocent and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit," Adams said in a statement on Sept. 25.

Caban and other top city officials have resigned amid the federal probe and some of them also face criminal charges. Attorneys for Caban said he was not the target of the investigation and that he would "cooperate fully" with the government.

Lawyers for Maddrey and his accuser did not immediately respond to ABC News' requests for comment.