The New York Police Department and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office are reviewing the conduct of a lead police investigator in the Harvey Weinstein sex assault case, sources briefed on the matter confirmed to ABC News.

At issue is an accusation that the investigator might have improperly “coached” a witness in the case and whether information about that witness’ statement was properly disclosed to prosecutors and Weinstein’s attorneys.

Weinstein’s defense team could use the issue to call into the question the validity of the case against the disgraced movie mogul.

The NYPD issued a statement Thursday standing by the integrity of the investigation.

“The NYPD, working with its partner the New York District Attorney, is fully confident in the overall case it has pursued against Mr. Weinstein,” according to the statement. “The evidence shows that the criminal case against him is strong. The NYPD will continue to assist the prosecution any way it can to ensure justice is achieved for these brave survivors.”

The district attorney’s office and Weinstein’s attorneys have been barred by the court from publicly discussing this issue but ABC News has learned that a hearing has been scheduled for next week.

The NYPD declined to comment further. The district attorney’s office and Weinstein’s defense team also declined to comment.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to six felony counts stemming from the accusations of three women.