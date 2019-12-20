NYPD releases photos of person in connection to Barnard stabbing death Tessa Majors was fatally stabbed on Dec. 11.

New York City police released images Friday of a person they are looking for "in connection" to the killing of an 18-year-old Barnard College student, in hopes that the public can help locate him.

Authorities did not identify the boy and only described him as someone "in connection with this incident."

Tessa Majors was fatally stabbed on Dec. 11, near the private women's liberal arts college in Upper Manhattan.

The New York Police Department released photos of an individual who they are looking for in connection to the homicide of Barnard student Tessa Majors who was killed during an armed robbery in New York on Dec. 11, 2019. NYPD

Authorities have initiated an "all-hands-on-deck" search for a 14-year-old boy after he allegedly bolted from a car while he was on his way to turn himself in earlier this week, according to police sources.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison told ABC News he is "confident" the teen will be tracked down.

The New York Police Department released photos of an individual who they are looking for in connection to the homicide of Barnard student Tessa Majors who was killed during an armed robbery in New York on Dec. 11, 2019. NYPD

Another teenager, a 13-year-old boy, has been arrested and charged with murder, though police do not believe he is the killer of Majors.

The 13-year-old told detectives that he saw one of his companions stab the college student with a red-handled knife, according to police testimony in family court.

An undated photo shows Tessa Majors, an 18-year old Barnard College student who died after she was stabbed in Morningside Park in Upper Manhattan, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2019. Conrad MacKethan

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).