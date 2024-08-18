NYPD rescues family of 7 from home invasion in Queens, New York

Seven members of the same family have been rescued from a home invasion in Queens, New York, after they were allegedly terrorized by the suspects, according to the New York Police Department.

Emergency dispatchers received a call to the home in the Douglaston section of Queens around 2 a.m. on Saturday, ABC New York station WABC reported. Once officers responded to the home, they spotted a woman running out of the building with a baby in her arms, according to police.

The woman told police that three people came into the home and were still inside with other family members, including a 72-year-old man; 71-year-old woman; 44-year-old woman; 43-year-old man; 13-year-old boy; 10-year-old girl and 1-year-old girl, authorities said.

The suspects allegedly flashed guns and hammers at the victims during the holdup, police said. The 43-year-old man reported being hit on the foot with a hammer, and the 71-year-old woman said she was punched in the face, but both victims declined medical attention, police said.

The three suspects escaped through a window with cash, according to the NYPD.

The suspects were located and arrested after investigators flew drones within the perimeter of the home and located them, police said.

Police did not detail a motive behind the home invasion. Charges against the suspects were not listed.

ABC News' Maci Smith contributed to this report.