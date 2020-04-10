NYPD sergeant pulls over speeding car, finds woman giving birth on way to hospital The baby was delivered safely in the car.

A New York police sergeant made a surprising discovery when he pulled over a speeding car just before midnight on the Staten Island Expressway: a woman in the middle of giving birth.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the sergeant, a former EMT and paramedic, sprung into action after seeing the newborn's head crowning.

The woman and her husband, who was driving, were driving eastbound on the expressway trying to make it to the hospital late Thursday.

"They were not gonna wait until they got to the hospital," Shea said Friday in a daily briefing on Twitter. "At least the baby wasn't gonna wait."

The commissioner said the baby was safely delivered in the car.

The officer then drove the new parents to the hospital with "one hand on the wheel, one hand pinching the umbilical cord."

They were met by cheering doctors and nurses upon their arrival. The mother and baby are still at the hospital and said to be doing great.

"Cheering to have something good to root for in this time," Shea said, referring to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has claimed the lives of at least 97,200 in the world and at least 16,703 people in the United States. "In every dark day, there's always light."