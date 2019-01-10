Oceans temperatures rising faster than initially thought, according to new research

Ocean temperatures are increasing faster than scientists previously thought, according to new research.

A scientific analysis published in the journal Science on Thursday states that improved methods of testing found that the warming throughout oceans between 1971 and 2010 was more widespread than originally reported.

The planet is "clearly warming," according to the analysis. Evidence from the new testing in four independent groups now suggest a stronger observed Heat Ocean Content warming, the journal states, with all four recent studies showing that the rate of ocean warming has accelerated after 1991.

The warming has lead to an increase of rain, rising sea levels, destruction of coral reefs, declining ocean oxygen levels and declines in ice sheets, ice caps and glaciers in polar regions, according to the study.

The projected substantial warming for the 21st century -- in two different scenarios -- "would have major impacts on ocean ecosystems," and sea levels would continue to rise through thermal expansion in addition to the melting of land ice, according to the article.

Climate change due to human activities "mainly results" from the energy imbalance caused by rising concentrations of heat-trapping gases, Science reported.

The analysis also emphasized the importance of the continued improvement of ocean observation to provide better estimates for more refined regional projections in the future.