Officer dons purple wig while directing traffic after losing bet to 5th grader

A Georgia police officer kept his word to an elementary school student after losing a bet that involved purple hair.

Woodstock Police officer Shane Bonebrake made a bet with the student, named Bryan, in the first semester of the school year, telling him that he "would do anything" if Bryan got his grades up, the police department wrote on Facebook.

Bonebrake was trying to motivate Bryan to boost his grades at school, and it worked. Bryan earned straight A's on his latest report card.

On Wednesday, Bonebrake directed traffic for Woodstock Elementary School was see donning a bright purple wig while directing school traffic.

Buses full of students and parents dropping their kids off at school marveled at the sight of Bonebrake's new fuchsia-colored hairdo.

Bryan, a Woodstock resident, struck up a friendship with Bonebrake earlier in the year, the department's public information officer, Brittany Page, told ABC News. .

The police department's officers are at the school so often "that they just grow a rapport with the students," Page said.

Bonebrake is one of the department's most community-oriented officers, she added.

"I think just walking down the street, everybody seems to know him," she said. "He's that kind of officer."