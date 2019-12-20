Former officer who fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson in her home indicted for murder
Atatiana Jefferson, 28, was killed in her Fort Worth home in October.
A former police officer who fatally shot a Fort Worth, Texas, woman in her home was indicted for murder on Friday, the district attorney's office confirmed to ABC News.
Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean, who is white, was answering a call for a welfare check when he shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson, who is black, in the middle of the night on Oct. 12.
Jefferson, 28, was inside her home playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when Dean walked into her backyard and shot from outside the house, officials said.
Dean, 35, was arrested on murder charges two days after the shooting. He had resigned from the police department hours before his arrest and just before he was about to be fired for allegedly violating multiple department policies, the police chief said.
Attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing Jefferson's family, said in a statement: "While Atatiana's family is relieved, they are cautiously optimistic that a conviction and appropriate sentence will come in the near future. This is a huge first step in the long road to justice for this family."
