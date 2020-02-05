Officer fatally shot during pursuit leaves behind son, daughter: Alabama AG The Kimberly Police Department officer was shot during a pursuit Tuesday night.

An Alabama police officer has died after being shot during a chase Tuesday night, state officials announced Wednesday morning.

The Kimberly Police Department officer was shot during a pursuit on Interstate 65 and was rushed to a Birmingham hospital, said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Kimberly is located about 20 miles north of Birmingham.

The slain officer leaves behind a son and a daughter, Marshall said. The officer's name has not been released.

"Alabama has lost another brave officer whose end of watch came too soon while protecting and serving his community," tweeted Jay Town, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. "We all mourn during this tragic time for this officer, his family, and the Kimberly PD."

"The violence against law enforcement is maddening," Town added.

Four people have been taken into custody, including one person who was charged early Wednesday with capital murder of a police officer, according to AL.com.

Authorities are expected to release more details at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.