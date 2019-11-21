A Detroit police officer was killed and another was wounded after responding to a reported home invasion.

The officers were responding to a call about a home invasion in progress on the city's west side Wednesday evening when a suspect opened fire with a high-powered rifle, authorities said.

One officer, an 18-year veteran of the force, died after sustaining a gunshot wound to the neck. The other officer, a 3-year veteran, was being treated for a single gunshot wound to the leg.

WXYZ

Investigators said one of the officers managed to return gunfire, striking the suspect.

The suspect had criminal history of weapons charges and was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

ABC News' Matt Foster contributed to this report.