Officer injured during shooting incident at police station The officer is in stable condition and the suspect has been apprehended.

A police officer was wounded in a late-night incident at a Los Angeles County Police Department.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. at the Harbor Station in San Pedro, California, when, an individual described as a Hispanic male who was approximately 29 years old walked into the station and the officer went to meet him in the lobby area. An altercation then allegedly began after a brief discussion and, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, the officer's weapon was taken from him and rounds were fired by the individual at the officer.

The LAPD said in a press conference that the officer involved in the incident was not struck by the rounds and may have injuries similar to being pistol whipped. The officer is now resting comfortably at a local area hospital.

The suspect fled the station after the incident in a white pickup truck when a short pursuit occurred before he was apprehended. The suspect is now in custody with minor injuries.

"The officer involved in this incident was transported to a local hospital and is receiving medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries," the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted in a statement on social media. "The suspect involved in this incident is in custody. This is preliminary information, as this is an active and ongoing investigation."

"Sending my best wishes for a quick and full recovery to our @LAPDHQ officer injured in an incident at the Harbor Station tonight," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted .The officer is in stable condition and we're closely monitoring the situation."

The officer involved in the incident has yet to be identified and additional information about the shooting incident was not immediately released.