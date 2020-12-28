Officer who shot, killed Andre Hill fired from police department

The Columbus, Ohio, public safety director has decided to terminate Columbus police officer Adam Coy after Coy shot and killed Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man, last week.

In a Monday ruling, Public Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr. wrote that "known facts do not establish that this use of deadly force was objectively reasonable."

Pettus said Coy didn't try to deescalate the situation before shooting Hill, and after the shooting, Coy didn't render aid or ensure that others did.

Coy also didn't activate his body camera while on the service call, Pettus said.

"I applaud Safety Director Ned Pettus and Police Chief Tom Quinlan for their swift action in firing Mr. Coy for not using reasonable use of force consistent with Division policies, not activating his body-worn camera and not rendering aid to a dying Mr. Hill. This does not represent the values of the Columbus Division of Police," Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said in a statement Monday. "Now we wait on the investigation of BCI, a presentation of the evidence to a grand jury and potential federal charges from the U.S. Department of Justice."

"This is the first step in our journey and fight for justice in the unjustifiable killing of Andre Hill," Ben Crump, Hill family attorney, said Monday.

Coy had already been stripped of all police powers and has surrendered his gun and badge, according to the Department of Public Safety. Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan called for Coy's termination last week when it was discovered that Coy did not turn on his body camera until after shooting Hill.

Hill was shot on Dec. 22 after officers were dispatched to a "non-emergency" disturbance call from a neighbor who allegedly saw a man sitting in an SUV for an extended period of time turning his car on and off, according to the Columbus Department of Public Safety.

After Hill came out of a garage, with a phone in his left hand and his right hand obscured, Coy opened fire.

Coy then approached Hill and ordered that he show his hands and roll over, before asking a colleague if medics were called. Coy didn't administer aid, according to the footage.

No weapon was found at the scene, and none of the other responding officers had their cameras on until after Hill was shot, according to investigators.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting an investigation.

Pettus' decision came after a disciplinary hearing Monday morning and the chief's investigation. Coy was not at the hearing; Fraternal Order of Police members attended on his behalf, the Columbus Department of Public Safety said.

"The information, evidence and representations made by Chief Quinlan as the investigator are, in my opinion, indisputable. His disciplinary recommendation is well-supported and appropriate," Pettus said in a statement Monday.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso and Andy Fies contributed to this report.