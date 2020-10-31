2 officers 'ambushed' in New Orleans by shooter on pedicab: Police One of the officers is in serious but stable condition.

One New Orleans police officer is in serious but stable condition after being shot in the face and a second has minor injuries after they were "ambushed" by a shooter Friday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The pair were on routine patrol in a marked SUV around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the French Quarter when they were fired upon by a passenger in a pedicab, officials said.

“This is a dark day for our officers so I want to ask you to keep our officers in your prayers,” NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson said at a press conference.

The suspect was quickly arrested by responding officers and was transported to the hospital “after suffering a possible medical episode at the time of his arrest.” The officer that was shot in the face is in “serious but stable condition” and “responsive,” according to police.

Katy Bea of Fawkes Fine Art said she was in the store at the time of the shooting and witnessed the incident. “It was horrifying. I knew immediately it was a gun and made my husband run to the back bathroom with me,” she told ABC News.

The identity of the suspect has not been released publicly at this time.

The officer wounded by gunfire in this incident is a four-year veteran of the department, while the officer who suffered abrasions is a 16-year veteran of the department, authorities said.

Ferguson and Mayor LaToya Cantrell both met with the wounded officers at the hospital following this incident.

“A retired Army veteran with medical experience was working in a nearby store and helped with the medical treatment of our officers until fellow officers arrived at the scene,” Ferguson said. “We want to thank her, as well as citizens who helped to point out the perpetrator to officers responding to this scene.”