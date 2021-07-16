4 officers shot, 1 killed by suspect barricaded in home in Texas

Four law enforcement officers were shot and one was killed by a suspect barricaded in a home in Levelland, Texas.

Levelland police officers came under fire at about 1 p.m. from a person who was locked and barricaded inside a home, police said. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was called to assist Levelland police officers at 2:15 p.m. local time.

SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett was struck by gunfire shortly after arriving to help the Levelland Police Department. He was taken to to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

"We appreciate the public’s support during this difficult time and ask for continued prayers for his family, both blood and blue," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Three other law enforcement officers, including one other Lubbock sheriff's deputy, a Hockley County sheriff's deputy and a Levelland police officer, were shot, according to officials.

One of the injured officers is in critical condition, authorities said.

The suspect was still locked in the home as of 8 p.m. local time.

"Our community mourns the loss of Sgt. Josh Bartlett, with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team," the Levelland Police Department said in a statement. "He gave his life in the defense of the citizens of Levelland today. We send our heartfelt prayers to his family, both blood and blue. Thank you for your service, Sgt. Bartlett. It is a debt we can never repay."

"The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office continues to work with The Levelland Police Department, The Texas Department of Public Safety, The Lubbock Police Department, Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, ATF, Homeland Security, FBI, and US Marshal’s office to find a resolution to the current situation," the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Levelland is located about 30 miles west of Lubbock.

ABC News' Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.