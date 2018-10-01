The National Park Service continues an extensive search for a woman who went missing after she was separated from her daughter while they were hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Mitzie Sue “Susan” Clements, 53, was last seen in the Clingmans Dome area of the park. Clements was hiking with her daughter before the two separated on Sept. 25, with a plan to meet back at the Clingmans Dome parking lot, according to the National Park Service.

More than 100 trained searchers, sheriffs, local police, logistical support personnel from more than 40 state and local agencies have taken part in the search for Clements, according to Julena Campbell, a spokeswoman of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Clements Family via National Parks Service

“The area that we're concentrating on right now is about 10 square miles,” Campbell told ABC News. “So far over the last few days that we've been out hiking we've had our searchers hike over 500 miles of trails, and we're currently focusing on that smaller area that's about 10 square miles.”

The park officials have entered the sixth full day of searching as off Monday, with equipment that includes two helicopters, five drones, and K-9 units, according to Campbell.

Clingmans Dome Road remains closed to accommodate the infrastructure needed to manage and expedite the search.

Clements was last spotted Sept. 25 on the Forney Ridge Trail about 1/4 mile from Andrews Bald.

She's described as a white female with light brown hair and blue eyes about 5’6” tall and 125 pounds. Clements was wearing a green zip-up sweater, black workout pants over black leggings, a clear rain poncho, and gray Nike running shoes with light green soles when she went missing.

“Searchers, canine teams, helicopters, and drones are continuing to work in steep, rugged terrain of the mountainous area that straddles the North Carolina-Tennessee border,” the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said in a statement.

Anyone who has information about Clements are advised to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch at the following: 1-888-653-0009, nps_isb@nps.gov, send a message on Facebook at “InvestigativeServicesNPS,” or on Twitter @SpecialAgentNPS.