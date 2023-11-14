Charter bus carrying students involved in 'very serious' crash on Ohio highway: School official

The accident happened on Interstate 70 in Etna on Tuesday.

A charter bus carrying Ohio high school students was involved in a "very serious" crash Tuesday, school officials and authorities said.

The incident occurred on Interstate 70 in Etna, Ohio.

Tuscarawas Valley students and chaperones were traveling to the Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus when their charter bus was involved in a "very serious accident," Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools superintendent Derek Varansky said in a message to the school community.

A large crash shut down Interstate 70 in Etna, Ohio, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. WSYX

"We understand from law enforcement that there may be multiple serious injuries and we are working to learn the details," Varansky said.

In addition to high school students, parents and teachers were among those on board, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Tuscarawas office.

Ohio Health confirmed to ABC News that they have received five patients from the crash.

