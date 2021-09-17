Ohio man charged for bomb threat targeting reproductive health center

The man allegedly made two threatening calls to the clinic in April.

The Justice Department has announced charges against an Ohio man accused of making threats against a local reproductive health services clinic.

Newly unsealed charging documents allege Carlos Manuel Rodriquez Brime, 25, of making two separate threats via telephone to the Your Choice Healthcare facility in Columbus on April 11.

"My girlfriend is a patient there and I'm going to bring the heat. If she kills my baby, I'm going to kill her," Brime allegedly said in the first call.

A little over two hours later, Brime called again and made a bomb threat, saying, "My organization will be bringing a bomb to your facility. I suggest you close your doors."

Brime was charged with one count of violating the FACE Act, which makes it a crime to threaten anyone receiving or providing reproductive health services.

In recent weeks, the Justice Department has vowed aggressive enforcement of the FACE Act in Texas against anyone who levies threats against those seeking abortions or reproductive health clinic workers, after the state's restrictive law banning most abortions took effect earlier this month.

Brime is also charged with two other counts making threatening statements and making a bomb threat. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the DOJ.

He was arrested Thursday and ordered to remain detained pending further legal proceedings. He has not yet entered a plea in his case and his arraignment is scheduled for next Thursday.

A public defender listed as representing Brime did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.