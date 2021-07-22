Ohio man charged with hate crime related to alleged plot to commit mass shooting of women

An Ohio man who is a self-proclaimed “incel” was arrested on Wednesday.

An Ohio man who is a self-proclaimed “incel” was charged by a grand jury for an alleged plot to conduct a mass shooting on a number of female university students, the Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.

Tres Genco, 21, is charged with one count of attempting to commit a hate crime, which is punishable by up to life in prison because it involved an alleged intent to kill. He is also charged with one count of illegally possessing a machine gun, which is punishable by up to 10 years, the DOJ said in a statement.

According to the indictment, on Jan. 15, 2020, Genco allegedly conducted surveillance at an Ohio university and searched online topics, including “how to plan a shooting crime” and “when does preparing for a crime become an attempt.”

Genco identified himself online as an “incel” or “involuntary celibate” and had active online profiles that supported the incel movement -- a community predominantly of men who harbor anger toward women and “seek to commit violence in support of their belief that women unjustly deny them sexual or romantic attention to which they believe they are entitled,” said the DOJ statement.

Genco also allegedly stated in a written manifesto that he would “slaughter” women “out of hatred, jealousy and revenge.”

As part of their investigation into the alleged plot, law enforcement agents reportedly discovered a note that they say was written by Genco indicating his hope to “aim big” and kill up to 3,000 people, according to the DOJ statement. The note also allegedly indicated his intention to attend military training, which investigators found he completed December 2019.

In March 2020, local police officers reported finding among other items, a firearm with a bump stock attached, several loaded magazines, body armor and boxes of ammunition in the trunk of Genco’s vehicle, the DOJ statement said.

Hidden inside a heating vent in Genco’s bedroom, police said they also found an unmarked semi-automatic pistol.

Genco’s detention hearing is scheduled for Friday in the Southern District of Ohio.