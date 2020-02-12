2 Ohio State football players charged with rape, kidnapping The school says the two players have been suspended.

Two Ohio State University Buckeye players are facing charges of kidnapping and raping a woman, according to court documents filed Tuesday in Franklin County Municipal Court in Ohio.

Amir Riep, 21, and Jahsen Wint, 21, are charged with rape with the threat of force, and kidnapping with engaging in sexual activity, both in the first degree. Warrants were issued for the two on Tuesday.

OSU announced late Tuesday night that the players were suspended.

"We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged," the school said in a statement, according to Columbus ABC affiliate WSYX. "They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available."

This May 8, 2019, photo shows a sign for Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Angie Wang/AP

The players are both redshirt seniors for the Buckeyes' defense. Riep, a cornerback for the team, is from Cincinnati and is majoring in sports industry.

Wint, who played safety, is from Brooklyn, New York, and is majoring in human development and family science.