Oklahoma chief medical examiner positively identifies recovered bodies as missing Kansas women

Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley had been missing since March 30.

The Office of the Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner announced Tuesday they have positively identified the two deceased persons found in Texas County as missing Kansas women Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones, along with everyone throughout their community," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

