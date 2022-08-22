Oklahoma sheriff's deputy shot, killed while serving order

Second deputy was shot but is now in stable condition, sheriff's office said.

A sheriff's deputy has died after being shot while serving a lockout order at a home, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

One deputy was shot and a second deputy was hit while trying to get the first out of the way of gunfire, an emotional Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said during a press conference.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office identified Sgt. Bobby Swartz as the officer who was killed.

"Today, the Oklahoma County Sheriffs Office mourns the loss of a good man. Two of our deputies were shot while serving a lock out order. One deputy succumbed to his injuries; the other is in stable condition. We plan to release more details soon. Until then please keep us in your prayers," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

The suspect took off on a pursuit and was taken into custody at the entrance of Tinker Air Force Base.

The other deputy is in the hospital and sustained serious injuries.

