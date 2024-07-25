Oklahoma state superintendent releases guidance on controversial Bible teachings in schools

The policy is criticized by teachers unions and religious freedom groups.

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters released guidelines on the state's controversial Bible mandate in public schools on Wednesday.

In June, Walters ordered educators for grades 5 through 12 to incorporate the Bible into their lessons, arguing that the Bible is necessary to ensure "students grasp the core values and historical context of our country," he said in a statement at the time.

The Holy Bible is pictured in this stock image. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

The order was followed by an intense backlash from civil liberties groups and the Oklahoma Education Association – a collective of educators, administrators and other school employees.

The new guidelines require educators to incorporate the Bible by looking at "only its historical, literary and secular benefits" by noting the Bible's influence on Western civilization, American history, literature, art and music.

Educators are required to textually analyze the Bible, compare the Bible to other historical and literary works, integrate excerpts from historical documents that reference the Bible, and engage in "critical thinking and discussion and the historical and literary aspects" of it.

Educators, depending on grade level, are to teach students about the elements of storytelling and literary devices in the Bible and analyze its text, and to introduce students to musical pieces and artwork inspired by biblical themes to discuss the "historical context and significance without focusing on religious content."

Educators for grades 9 to 12 are to facilitate discussions on the "ethical and philosophical ideas presented in the Bible and their influence on Western thought."

The guidelines also repeatedly state that the Bible "is not to be used for religious purposes such as preaching, proselytizing or indoctrination" and that "maintaining neutrality and objectivity is crucial."

Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (AU), told ABC News at the time of the June announcement that she doesn't oppose the idea of teaching religion as a part of history. However, her organization objects to teaching the Bible as truth or "core values," as Walters stated, "because that's favoring one set of religious views over others and over nonreligion, and that's expressly prohibited by our Constitution."

The Oklahoma Education Association criticized Walters for forcing educators in a position to potentially violate the Constitution.

"Teaching about the historical context of religion (and the Bible) is permissible; however, teaching religious doctrine is not permissible. Public schools cannot indoctrinate students with a particular religious belief or religious curriculum," the OEA said in a statement to ABC News.

With a statement on the new guidelines, Walters doubles down on his requirement.

“Some Oklahoma educators have indicated they won’t follow the law and Oklahoma standards, so let me be clear: they will comply, and I will use every means to make sure of it.”

Walters has long been pushing for more religion in schools, according to his history of policy initiatives. Prague Elementary, a school in his state, was holding daily morning prayers over the announcement broadcast, but was convinced to stop by the Freedom From Religion Foundation over concerns about students' First Amendment rights.

“The First Amendment prohibits a public school from hosting or sponsoring prayer, even if it is ‘student-led,’” FFRF attorney Chris Line wrote to Prague Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Engle. “The Supreme Court has continually struck down formal and school-led prayer in public schools.”

In this Nov. 1, 2022 file photo, Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters speaks at a rally in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki/AP

Walters condemned the decision to stop the broadcasted prayers in an online video, calling it "outrageous," claiming that we have to take a stand for our student's freedom of religion, their freedom to express their religious beliefs, no matter what those religious beliefs may be."

When it comes to the constitutionality of it, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against mandated religious practices or texts in schools.

In 1980, the Supreme Court determined that Kentucky's then-law requiring that a copy of the Ten Commandments be posted in public classrooms "had no secular legislative purpose" and was "plainly religious in nature."

Nearly 20 years before that, the Supreme Court ruled that school-sponsored devotional prayer and Bible readings in public schools are unconstitutional.