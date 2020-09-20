Oklahoma State University bull rider dies after being bucked from bull during rodeo Rowdy Lee Swanson had been studying animal sciences before his death.

An Oklahoma State University college student has died after being bucked off of his bull during a bull riding competition in Texas.

Bull rider Rowdy Lee Swanson had been competing in the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Rodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas, last week when the incident occurred. It is unclear what specific injuries Swanson suffered in the accident.

“With a heavy and aching heart, I am saddened to announce that the OSU Rodeo Team has lost one of our own, Rowdy Swanson. He was a big part of our rodeo family and he will be missed immensely. Our thoughts are with the Swanson family at this time,” said Cody Hollingsworth, coach of the Oklahoma State rodeo team in a statement on Twitter.

Swanson, who was from Duncan, Oklahoma, was studying animal sciences at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson at the ProRodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said. “The hearts of the entire rodeo community go out to Rowdy’s family in this tragic time. We will continue to keep Rowdy and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

The Palo Pinto County Livestock Association also addressed the tragic death in a Facebook post on Sept. 18.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson following injuries sustained at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Pro Rodeo,” said PPCLA Rodeo Chairman Scott Fenner. “The entire rodeo committee and our rodeo family extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Rowdy’s mother Venessa, his brother Roper, and his entire family.”