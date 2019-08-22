The Ole Miss student accused of killing his 21-year-old classmate will undergo a psychological evaluation at a state hospital.

Brandon Theesfeld's defense attorneys requested the evaluation at a bond hearing on Thursday, saying the request came after they "received some new information." They did not elaborate on that information.

The defense withdrew its request for bond on Thursday.

ABC News

ABC News

Theesfeld, 22, was arrested for murder last month in the death of his college classmate Alexandria "Ally" Kostial.

Kostial, a St. Louis native studying marketing at Ole Miss, was on campus for summer school when she was shot and killed in July. Her body was found outside Oxford, Mississippi.

Ally Kostial/Facebook

A motive has not been released, and Theesfeld's attorneys said he will enter a not guilty plea.

Lafayette County Sheriffs Dept.

Theesfeld was arrested for murder two days after her body was found, authorities said. He was swiftly suspended from the university.

Meanwhile, Kostial's friends are forced to begin their senior year without the bubbly 21-year-old.

Casey Hendrickson

Adventurous, spontaneous and a lover of sunsets, Kostial had new goals every day, whether it was running an extra mile or starting a business, her friends said.

Kostial was an active member of the Ole Miss community, her friends say. She was the university golf club president, a member of the business fraternity and a yoga and Pilates teacher on campus.

Ally Kostial/Facebook

Theesfeld will remain in custody as he awaits the psychiatric evaluation.