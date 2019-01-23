Olivia Ambrose kidnapping suspect due in court after Boston disappearance

Jan 23, 2019, 11:58 AM ET
PHOTO: An undated photo of Olivia Ambrose, 23, who has been missing since Jan. 19, 2019.PlayBoston Police Department
WATCH Olivia Ambrose kidnapping suspect due in court after Boston disappearance

A Boston man is expected to appear in Charlestown Municipal Court Wednesday in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a 23-year-old woman.

Ahead of the scheduled arraignment, defense attorneys requested that suspect Victor Pena undergo a mental health evaluation, reported ABC Boston affiliate WCVB.

Pena, 38, was charged with kidnapping after authorities say he was found at his Charlestown apartment Tuesday with Olivia Ambrose, who disappeared Saturday night.

PHOTO: An undated photo of Olivia Ambrose, 23, who has been missing since Jan. 19, 2019.Boston Police Department
An undated photo of Olivia Ambrose, 23, who has been missing since Jan. 19, 2019.

Detectives found Ambrose "standing next to Pena crying with a horrified look on her face," authorities said, according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB.

Additional charges could follow, police said Tuesday.

PHOTO: Victor Pena appears in this undated file photo.Rhode Island State Police
Victor Pena appears in this undated file photo.

Ambrose's nearly 48-hour disappearance started Saturday night after she left Hennessey's Bar in Boston with a man who has been identified and eliminated as a suspect, police said.

(MORE: Boston man charged with kidnapping after missing woman found alive in his apartment)

Ambrose was then engaged by two men, one of whom was identified as Pena, police said, citing surveillance video.

The other man seen on video has since been cleared by detectives, police said Wednesday.

Surveillance video showed Pena physically guiding Ambrose, according to authorities, who said the young woman wasn't going along willingly.

PHOTO: A Boston man was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, for allegedly kidnapping a young woman. Boston Police Department
A Boston man was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, for allegedly kidnapping a young woman.

Ambrose's family reported her missing on Sunday, police said, prompting a massive search, and the investigation led authorities on Tuesday to Pena’s apartment.

Ambrose was taken to a hospital, police said. The 23-year-old then returned to her family's home Tuesday night, according to WCVB.

Police are investigating whether Ambrose and the suspect met at the bar or had a chance meeting on the street, authorities said.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds and Karma Allen contributed to this report.

Comments