“My mother, father, and brothers are all buried in one grave,” she said.

Orphan describes pain of returning to Gaza with no family

Alma Ja'arour is not like most children her age. Instead of talking about school and friends, her days are filled with memories of the family she lost and the uncertainty of her future after Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement on Jan. 15.

Alma, who is 12 years old, is the sole survivor of her family after her home was bombed in December 2023 in Gaza City.

Soon, she will return — not to the home she once knew, but to a graveyard where her parents and siblings rest.

"My mother, father, and brothers are all buried in one grave in our home in Gaza City," she told ABC News. "I want to see them, say goodbye. But what will I do after that? There is no home to return to, no one waiting for me."

After 15 months of living in displacement camps because of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Alma and others like her will be allowed to return to northern Gaza on Saturday.

But for Alma, returning without her family is difficult, she told ABC News.

Alma's story is one of countless others unfolding across Gaza, where children like her face unimaginable challenges. The ongoing conflict has left over 17,000 children separated from their parents, according to UNICEF.

Amid the challenges Alma has faced, she has one wish.

"I want to make my parents proud of me in heaven," Alma told ABC News.

Her hope is to become a doctor, fulfilling a desire that her late father always encouraged, she said.

"Through education, I can achieve my goals. I will work hard to make my father proud," Alma added.

Alma has been living in a tent at the Al-Barakah Orphanage Camp in Khan Younis.

Mahmoud Kalakh, the camp's director, said the children in the orphanage display resilience, despite the tragedy around them.

"These children carry the weight of tragedy, yet they still dream of a better future," he said. "Our role is to provide them with the support they need to heal and rebuild their lives."

UNICEF and other humanitarian organizations have called for urgent support for children like Alma. The loss of family, education and basic necessities has created a crisis that requires immediate global attention, global aid organizations say.

"Children are the most vulnerable in conflicts," a UNICEF spokesperson said. "We must ensure they have the resources and care they need to survive and thrive."