Police released surveillance footage of the cutest culprit responsible for reversing a car into traffic to serve as a warning for other pet owners.

A 5-pound Chihuahua, that was left unattended inside an SUV, apparently put the vehicle in reverse while its owners were pumping gas and it rolled backwards through a four-lane highway into a neighboring gas station lot, Sidell Police Department said.

Thankfully the dog was safe and nobody was tailgated in the incident.

"It was discovered the vehicle had a mechanical issue, which allowed the transmission to change gears without sometime having to press the brake," police wrote alongside the video on Facebook. "It is a miracle that no one was seriously injured and that no other vehicles were struck during this incident."

Police also said the owner sustained a minor injury while trying to chase down the runaway vehicle.

The video is now being shared on social media as a warning to other pet owners to exercise additional caution when leaving furry friends unattended.