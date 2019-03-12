Owner of historic German garden gnome company prepares to retire

One of the last traditional garden gnome manufacturers in Germany is preparing to retire, and is likely to leave the business without a successor.

Reinhard Griebel, owner of the family-run firm Philipp Griebel in the village of Grafenroda, Germany, told Reuters Television that the 145-year old family business is at risk of closing after he stops working.

Ralph Orlowski/Reuters

“There are two possibilities here, either I work until I’m 100, or the garden gnomes reproduce by themselves,” Griebel told Reuters. “The third option is to find a successor, and that of course is what I’m looking for.”

Griebel even joked that the company manufactured “lady gnomes,” which might save the industry by reproducing with their traditional male counterparts.

The village of Grafenroda, which is home to just 3,550 people, credits itself as the birthplace of the garden gnome, according to the village website.

The Phillipp Griebel company was founded in 1874, and is now in its fourth-generation as a family business.

Ralph Orlowski/Reuters

Ralph Orlowski/Reuters

The gnome business has been in decline in recent years. At the height of Phillip Griebel popularity in 1989, the company employed over sixty people, according to Reuters. Now, however, it employs just three.

Aside from the Phillip Griebel store, the company opened a museum at their original production site in Grafenroda, where enthusiasts can visit to learn more about the history of gnomes.