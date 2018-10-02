Envelopes suspected of containing ricin found at Pentagon mail center

Two envelopes suspected of containing ricin have been identified in the Pentagon's Central Processing Center, a Pentagon spokesperson said Tuesday.

The envelopes were addressed to someone in the building and flagged as part of the normal mail processing procedure, spokesperson Chris Sherwood told ABC News.

The envelopes are being examined to determine whether they test positive for the deadly poison, the FBI said in a statement.

Meanwhile, all U.S. Postal Service mail received at the Pentagon facility Monday is under quarantine, the Department of Defense said in a statement.

That mail poses no threat to Pentagon personnel, the statement continued.

The Pentagon's Central Processing Center is located on the Pentagon compound in Arlington, Virginia, but not directly attached to the main building. The envelopes did not enter the Pentagon itself.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.