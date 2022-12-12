Pan Am 103 bombing: What to know about the case as suspect appears in court

Some family members of the 270 people killed in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, say they plan to be in court Monday to watch the first federal hearing for the suspect accused of building the explosive device and are hoping to finally get answers on why the aircraft was targeted.

The suspect, Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi, was recently taken into custody by U.S. authorities and extradited to the United States over the weekend. He is scheduled to appear in U.S. district court in Washington, D.C., Monday afternoon.

Stephanie Bernstein of Jericho, New York, whose husband Michael was among those killed in the bombing, and Jeannine Boulanger of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, whose 29-year-old daughter Nicole was killed in the attack, said they both plan to be at the hearing.

"It wasn't clear that ever, ever we could get him," Bernstein told ABC News of Mas'ud, who has been in custody in Libya for several years.

She noted Libya does not have an extradition treaty with the United States and said she was surprised to hear from U.S. Department of Justice officials on Sunday that Mas'ud was in U.S. custody and headed to America to face justice.

"This would not have happened without the top levels of the government and their commitment to bringing this individual to justice," Bernstein said.

Boulanger said she was also surprised by the news about Mas'ud and hopes he will be held accountable.

"It seems like yesterday, but it has dragged on and we have aged over the years," Boulanger told Boston ABC affiliate WCVB.

The mid-air bombing

Pan Am Flight 103 exploded on Dec. 21, 1988, over Lockerbie, Scotland, about 38 minutes after taking off from London's Heathrow Airport. The flight, which originated in Frankfort, Germany, was heading to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and was to continue on to Detroit.

A suitcase bomb allegedly built by Mas'ud detonated in the cargo hold of the 747 aircraft at an altitude of more than 31,000 feet. The blast ripped the aircraft into countless pieces that scattered across 840 square miles, nearly the entire width of Scotland.

Eleven residents of Lockerbie were killed by falling wreckage, according to a criminal affidavit filed by federal prosecutors in the case. All 259 people aboard the aircraft, including 190 Americans, were killed.

Boulanger's daughter and 34 other Syracuse University students returning home for the holidays after a semester studying abroad were among those who perished.

Citizens of 21 countries, including 43 from the United Kingdom, were aboard the doomed flight.

The investigation

The probe of the terrorist attack quickly focused on Libya and its then-dictator Muammar Gadhafi, who had engaged in hostilities with the United States and its Western allies and was suspected in the April 5, 1986, bombing of the LaBelle Discotheque in West Berlin, Germany, in which two U.S. service members were killed and 229 people, including 79 Americans, were injured.

Two Libyan intelligence officers, Abdel Baset Ali al-Megrahi and Lamen Khalifa Fhimah, were charged in 1991 by U.S. prosecutors with plotting and carrying out the bombing, but Gadhafi would not allow them to be turned over to U.S. authorities. Following years of negotiations, Libya turned the suspects over in 1999 to be tried by Scottish judges in the Netherlands.

In 2001, Megrahi was convicted of his role in the bombing and sentenced to life in prison. However, he was released in 2009 because he had cancer and died in Libya in 2012.

Fhimah was acquitted.

Victims families sue Libya

In 1996, families of those killed in the bombing sued the government of Libya for its role in the attack. Seven years later, Gadhafi agreed to settle the case for $2.7 billion.

About five years after the 2011 collapse of the Gadhafi regime and the execution of the dictator by Libyan rebels, U.S. officials learned Mas'ud had been arrested and that during an interrogation by a Libyan law enforcement officer in September 2012 implicated himself in the Pan Am Flight 103 bombing, according to the Department of Justice.

During the interrogation, Mas'ud allegedly claimed the bombing had been ordered by Libyan intelligence and that Gadhafi had thanked him and others after the attack, U.S. officials said.

Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced the charges against Mas'ud in 2020 in his final week at the Justice Department.

Under instructions from two alleged Libyan intelligence operatives, including Megrahi, Mas'ud allegedly built the Pan Am 103 bomb in the winter of 1988 in a hotel room on the island of Malta, hiding the device in a medium-sized suitcase and setting a timer to go off 11 hours later on Dec. 21, according to the criminal affidavit filed by federal prosecutors.

Mas'ud allegedly gave the suitcase to Megrahi and the other Libyan operative, who both worked at the Malta airport, according to the affidavit. One of the operatives placed the suitcase on an airport conveyor belt and it was smuggled onto a flight bound for Frankfurt, where it was transferred to Pan Am Flight 103 as a piece of unattended luggage, according to the affidavit.

'What's next?'

Bert Ammerman, whose brother, Tom Ammerman, of New Jersey, was killed in the bombing, told ABC News that his initial reaction to Mas'ud being brought to the United States was one of "satisfaction."

"Then a shrug again," Ammerman said. "And then the most important: All right, what's next? I've learned over 34 years we got the information and now we're going to wait another year, two or three years for something else. I want answers now sooner than later."

Ammerman called on President Joe Biden to provide details of the attack and to say if other counties were involved in the bombing plot, specifically Iran.

"Is our government going to release that Iran was involved in this? Because if they do, then they got to do something and they didn't want to release information 34 years ago because they didn't want to deal with this," Ammerman said, adding that he has been told by an FBI agent and a Scottish intelligence agent that Iran was involved in the attack.

Ammerman said he mostly hopes he'll finally get justice for his brother.

"Tommy was one of the nicest human beings you could ever meet," Ammerman said. "Everybody loved Tom. Tom just wanted people to be happy and comfortable. He had two daughters at the time, six and four, a wife. He was 36, young. He didn't get to live his life."