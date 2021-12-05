Parents of alleged Michigan school shooter remain jailed on combined $1M bond

The parents of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old who authorities said killed four classmates at his Michigan high school, are still in jail after a judge assigned them each a $500,000 bond on manslaughter charges related to the shooting.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were taken into custody early Saturday after they failed to turn themselves in Friday afternoon for a scheduled arraignment, prompting an hourslong search for the couple. They remained in the Oakland County jail on Sunday and have not posted bail, online jail records show.

The couple was captured in Detroit after a business owner called 911 after spotting the suspects' car in their parking lot and Jennifer Crumbley standing next to it, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. She fled the area on foot, but the couple was located in a commercial building in an art studio after an extensive search of the area.

They were "aided in getting into the building," Detroit Police Chief James White told reporters at a 3 a.m. press conference Saturday, adding that it was "very likely" they were trying to flee to Canada. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said his office would be presenting potential charges to the prosecutor's office against the person who allegedly helped them gain access to the building.

Each parent is facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter for what authorities are saying was a failure to properly secure the firearm that was used in the shooting. They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Tuesday, the morning of the shooting, a teacher at Oxford High School saw a note on Ethan Crumbley's desk with a drawing of a semi-automatic handgun pointing at the words, "The thoughts won't stop, help me," prosecutors said. Another drawing depicted a bullet with the words "Blood everywhere" above it and a drawing of a bleeding person who appeared to have been shot twice, according to prosecutors.

Ethan Crumbley was then removed from class, and his parents, who school officials said were "difficult to reach," were called to the school.

Ethan Crumbley told school guidance counselors that the drawings were for a video game he was designing, Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne said in a statement Saturday. His parents did not indicate that they had recently purchased a firearm for him and led the counselors to believe there was no threat of violence, to himself or to others, Throne said.

It is not clear whether the gun was in Ethan Crumbley's backpack at the time, Throne added. Due to his lack of disciplinary record, they sent him back to class instead of home, Throne said. His parents were then told that they were required to get their son into counseling within 48 hours.

Hours later, Ethan Crumbley was armed with a 9 mm Sig Sauer pistol his father bought on Nov. 26 as he walked down the hallway, aiming into classrooms, Oakland County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Marc Keast said during Wednesday's arraignment. There were 18 live rounds left in the firearm when he was apprehended in the hallway, Bouchard told reporters Wednesday.

Ethan Crumbley has been charged as an adult with four counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of assault with intent to murder -- actions that prosecutors allege were premeditated.

Throne has requested a third-party probe to investigate how the school handled the events leading up to the shooting.

"I have personally asked for a third-party review of all the events of the past week because our community and our families deserve a full, transparent accounting of what occurred," Throne said.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso, Ahmad Hemingway and Emily Shapiro contributed to this report.