A fourth grader dressed up as a hot dog after his parents dared him to and the picture of his student ID quickly made him an internet sensation.

9-year-old Jake Arsenault likely has the most unique student ID at Biddeford Intermediate School in Maine.

"He was wondering what he should wear for school picture day when my wife jokingly suggested the hot dog costume," Craig Arsenault told ABC News about his son's one-of-a-kind fourth-grade portrait.

"The school let him do it, and I couldn't be happier," Arsenault wrote alongside a photo of his son's new school ID card that prominently features a thumbnail of Jake smiling, encased in a costume that looks like a hot dog topped with relish and mustard.

Craig Arsenault

Arsenault, a retired U.S. Army Sgt., said he and his wife Kari were on vacation when picture day took place so they "sent him to school with this permission slip" endorsing the hilarious idea.

"[We] told him we were excited to see what came back and then he came home one day with it, my wife sent me a picture and then I posted it on Facebook and it blew up from there," he explained.

"I can’t wait to hear what the reactions are -- since it’s gone so viral," the dad said. "This will be the first day back to school since it took off."

As of the time of publication his post had over 7,300 likes and over 31,000 shares on Facebook.

Craig Arsenault

When the parents first saw the official photo, he said, "We just laughed and laughed."

The father also told ABC News that when the photographer saw his costume he asked Jake "if he was sure he 'didn’t want another picture done without the costume so his parents could have something nice.'"

"They ultimately ended up doing one without the costume for a second school ID that we got a day later, but they have assured us that the hot dog picture will be the one in the yearbook," he said.

If you ask us, Jake should win the superlative for most creative picture day outfit.