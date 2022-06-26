Millions in parts of South, West see dangerous heat

Temps are expected to go back down into the 80s and 90s for much of the area.

Millions of people in the South and West are facing triple-digit temperatures Sunday as they look forward to a reprieve in the coming days.

The National Weather Service issued heat advisories in parts of the Deep South as heat indexes hit dangerous levels.

Shreveport, Mississippi, reached 105 degrees on Sunday, while temperatures in Houston, Texas, hit 103 degrees.

The high heat won't persist for long, as temperatures are expected to go back down into the 80s and 90s for much of the region the next few days, bringing much-needed heat relief to the South.

High temperatures also reached parts of the West region Sunday.

A woman buys ice cream in downtown Chicago, June 14, 2022. The Chicago metropolitan area is bracing for a heat wave, as the U.S. National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the area on Monday. Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images, FILE

Seattle is expected to reach 90 degrees for the first time this year on Sunday afternoon. On Saturday, the temperature topped 80 degrees for the first time in 2022, as much of the Northwest is experiencing its first summer-like weekend.

Parts of Oregon are expected to reach over 100 degrees, with Portland hitting 99 degrees by the afternoon. Heat alerts are in effect in California, including Los Angeles and Fresno.

Drought conditions have continued in many parts of the West, but rainfall in the Pacific Northwest has helped alleviate the issue.

Parts of New Mexico are anticipated to get up to 3 inches of rainfall, bringing minimal drought relief.

Ninety percent of New Mexico is facing extreme drought, while more than half the state is facing exceptional drought, which can lead to large crop and pasture losses, fire risk and water shortages in reservoirs and streams, according to the NWS.

A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of northern New Mexico north of Albuquerque, while a flood watch remains in effect for southern Utah.

Residents should be prepared for intense rainfall in short periods, creating flash floods that appear quickly, especially across recent wildfire burn scars. Some storms can bring lightning, which can spark fires.

ABC News' Riley Winch contributed to this report.