Cruise ship passenger dies after going overboard
A 46-year-old passenger went overboard as the ship was docked in Old San Juan.
A passenger on the Royal Caribbean cruise ship "Oasis of the Seas" has died after going overboard in Puerto Rico.
A team of divers from the Puerto Rico Police and the San Juan Municipal Police recovered the body of a Florida man who had gone overboard while the ship was docked in Old San Juan Wednesday night, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.
The victim was a 46-year-old man from Naples, Florida, according to officials.
Authorities confirmed that a person went overboard by reviewing closed-circuit television footage aboard the ship.
A statement subsequently released by Royal Caribbean Thursday morning said the footage indicated that the man intentionally went overboard.
The Coast Guard launched multiple response boats as well as a rescue helicopter when the initial call came in at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday local time.
The Coast Guard initially established a 300-yard “safety zone” perimeter around the ship, keeping two other nearby cruise ships from leaving the dock. But the safety zone was subsequently lifted, allowing the ships to proceed.