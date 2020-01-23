Cruise ship passenger dies after going overboard

A 46-year-old passenger went overboard as the ship was docked in Old San Juan.

By
Marc Nathanson
January 23, 2020, 12:22 PM
3 min read

A passenger on the Royal Caribbean cruise ship "Oasis of the Seas" has died after going overboard in Puerto Rico.

A team of divers from the Puerto Rico Police and the San Juan Municipal Police recovered the body of a Florida man who had gone overboard while the ship was docked in Old San Juan Wednesday night, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

The victim was a 46-year-old man from Naples, Florida, according to officials.

Authorities confirmed that a person went overboard by reviewing closed-circuit television footage aboard the ship.

A statement subsequently released by Royal Caribbean Thursday morning said the footage indicated that the man intentionally went overboard.

The Coast Guard launched multiple response boats as well as a rescue helicopter when the initial call came in at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday local time.

The Coast Guard initially established a 300-yard “safety zone” perimeter around the ship, keeping two other nearby cruise ships from leaving the dock. But the safety zone was subsequently lifted, allowing the ships to proceed.