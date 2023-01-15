Yeti Airlines passenger plane crashes in Nepal

A Yeti Airlines passenger plane crashed on Sunday morning in Nepal, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said on Twitter.
The plane had been flying from Kathmandu, the capital, to Pokhara, a city in central Nepal, the minister said.
The aircraft for Yeti Airlines flight YT691 was a 15-year-old ATR 72-500, a twin-engine turboprop airliner, according to Flightradar24, the flight tracker.
"This aircraft was equipped with an old transponder with unreliable data," the flight tracker said. "We are downloading high resolution data and verifying the data quality."
The average flight time for the 147 km trip was about 24 minutes.
The aircraft has a maximum passenger capacity of 78 seats, according to the manufacturer. It was not immediately clear how many passengers and crew members had been onboard at the time of the crash.
The aircraft was registered as 9N-ANC with a serial number 754, Flightradar24 said.
ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.