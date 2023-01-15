Yeti Airlines passenger plane crashes in Nepal

A Yeti Airlines plane crashed on Sunday in Nepal, the prime minister said.

A Yeti Airlines passenger plane crashed on Sunday morning in Nepal, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said on Twitter.

The plane had been flying from Kathmandu, the capital, to Pokhara, a city in central Nepal, the minister said.

Crowds gather at the crash site of an aircraft in Pokhara in western Nepal Jan. 15, 2023. Sagar Raj Timilsina/Handout via Reuters

The aircraft for Yeti Airlines flight YT691 was a 15-year-old ATR 72-500, a twin-engine turboprop airliner, according to Flightradar24, the flight tracker.

"This aircraft was equipped with an old transponder with unreliable data," the flight tracker said. "We are downloading high resolution data and verifying the data quality."

The average flight time for the 147 km trip was about 24 minutes.

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal watches a live television broadcast after an aircraft crashed in Pokhara in western Nepal, Jan. 15, 2023. Handout/via Reuters

The aircraft has a maximum passenger capacity of 78 seats, according to the manufacturer. It was not immediately clear how many passengers and crew members had been onboard at the time of the crash.

Rescuers gather at the site of a plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal, on Jan. 15, 2023. Krishna Mani Baral/AFP via Getty Images

The aircraft was registered as 9N-ANC with a serial number 754, Flightradar24 said.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.