Pat Robertson, Christian evangelist and former presidential candidate, dead at 93

Pat Robertson, the Christian evangelist best known for his political commentary on "The 700 Club" and a former presidential candidate, has died. He was 93 years old.

Robertson died early Thursday at his home in Virginia, according to the TV network he founded, The Christian Broadcasting Network.

He was born in Virginia in 1930 to Sen. A. Willis Robertson, and became an ordained minister as a Southern Baptist. Robertson's birth name was Marion Gordon Robertson, but he was given the nickname "Pat" by his older brother, Willis Robertson Jr.

The Rev. Pat Robertson poses a question to a Republican presidential candidate during a forum at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va., Oct. 23, 2015. Robertson, a religious broadcaster who turned a tiny Virginia station into the global Christian Broadcasting Network, tried a run for president and helped make religion central to Republican Party politics in America through his Christian Coalition, has died. Steve Helber/AP, FILE

Robertson started The Christian Broadcasting Network in 1960 and grew to become incredibly influential in Christian conservative circles.

He unsuccessfully ran for the Republican nomination for president in 1988, vying to take over for President Ronald Reagan. The nomination, and eventually presidency, was won by George H.W. Bush.

Robertson provided political commentary, from his Christian viewpoint, weekly on "The 700 Club." He appeared on the show for 60 years, finally retiring at 91 years old and handing the reins over to his son, Gordon.

He was also a decorated military veteran, serving in the Marine Corps during the Korean War.

