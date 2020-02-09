Peeping Tom allegedly posed as Uber driver to lure intoxicated women into his car He was arrested for stalking, burglary, false imprisonment and sexual battery.

An alleged peeping Tom has been arrested for reportedly posing as an Uber or Lyft driver in an effort to get intoxicated women into his vehicle to sexually assault them.

Nassef Ragheb, a 48-year-old man from Bakersfield, California, was arrested in the early hours of Feb. 7 by the Bakersfield Police Department as a result of three related investigations in 2018, 2019 and 2020 for “stalking, prowling, peeping into a residence, burglary, false imprisonment and sexual battery,” according to a statement issued by the Bakersfield Police Department.

Most recently, officers were dispatched to a residence on Feb. 1 to investigate a prowling incident in Bakersfield where Ragheb was identified as a suspect in the case.

“Ragheb was listed previously as a suspect in related offenses that were reported to Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s office in 2018 and 2019,” authorities said in a statement. “Investigators found evidence that showed Ragheb has posed as an Uber or Lyft driver in an effort to get women to enter his vehicle.”

Additionally, Ragheb has been accused of forcibly attempting to kiss a female victim in his vehicle after driving her to her residence. He was also allegedly observed peering into that victim’s windows as well as entering another victim’s home through an unlocked door.

“Ragheb appeared to target women that were possibly intoxicated leaving local bars and restaurants. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying any other incidents Ragheb may have been involved in,” authorities said in their statement.

Ragheb’s vehicle is described as a 2018 Toyota Corolla 4-door that is gray in color.

The investigation into Ragheb is ongoing.