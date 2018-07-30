Pennsylvania police identify man shot dead near amusement park

A man who was shot and killed by a police officer in Pennsylvania on Saturday has been identified as 44-year-old Joseph Santos.

A video of Santos being shot while across the street from Dorney Park was posted on Facebook over the weekend. The video shows Santos, a resident of New Jersey, walking toward a police officer in an SUV, who orders him to get on the ground.

As Santos continues to move toward the officer, five gun shots are fired and Santos can be seen falling to the ground.

Santos was declared dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital, according to authorities. An autopsy will be performed on his body on Tuesday, police said.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin told reporters that Santos was interfering with traffic and damaging cars.