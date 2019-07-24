A Pennsylvania school district that threatened to have children placed in foster care if their parents' didn't pay outstanding lunch tabs has apparently rejected a businessman's offer to cover the cost.

Todd Carmichael, the CEO and co-founder of La Colombe Coffee Roasters, which is headquartered in Philadelphia, said he offered to give Wyoming Valley West School District some $22,000 to settle students' massive lunch debt, after learning about a warning letter sent to parents earlier this month that threatened children could be "taken from your home and placed in foster care" if their tab wasn't paid.

More than 14% of people living within the school district are below the poverty line, about 10% higher than the overall number across the state of Pennsylvania, according to the latest data from the United States Census Bureau.

"I think it doesn't take a rocket scientist to put A and B together here to realize that these people are struggling," Carmichael said in an interview with ABC Philadelphia station WPVI on Tuesday night. "We're shaming people who are struggling, and that's immoral and that's just wrong."

Matt Rourke/AP Photo

But the district's school board president, Joseph Mazur, refused the proposition in a telephone conversation on Monday, arguing that the lunch money is owed by parents who can afford to pay, according to Carmichael's spokesman Aren Platt.

"The position of Mr. Carmichael is rrespective of affluence, irrespective of need," Platt told WPVI, noting that the offer still stands. "He just wants to wipe away this debt."

The school board did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment Wednesday.

ABC News

Speaking to ABC News last week, Joseph Muth, director of the school district's federal programs, said the letter was sent to about 40 parents, saying that the district was owed around $22,476 in lunch money. However, Muth called the letter a mistake and suggested the district would explore other options to get repaid.

“The letter was over the top and should not have been sent out,” Muth told ABC News in an interview last Friday.

ABC News' Ella Torres contributed to this report.