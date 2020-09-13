Several people in serious condition after off-campus shooting near Rutgers University The suspect -- or suspects -- involved in the shooting are still on the run.

Several people have been injured and are in serious condition after a shooting incident took place early on Sunday morning near Rutgers University in the city of New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Rutgers University Police Department confirmed the reports and said that the incident occurred off-campus at approximately 1:30 a.m. when the unknown assailant – or assailants -- fired several shots from a weapon striking several people who were present. It is not currently known how many suspects were involved in the shooting.

“Those injured were transported to an area hospital and injuries are reported to be serious,” said Kenneth Cop, executive director of Public Safety and chief of University Police at Rutgers University. “Information as to the description(s) of the perpetrator(s) is limited at this time and the investigation is active and ongoing.”

The New Brunswick Police Department is currently investigating the aggravated assault and shooting incident and the area remains under active police investigation and the public has been asked to avoid the area.

The number of victims has not yet been made public by authorities and the motive behind the shooting currently remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.