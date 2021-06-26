4 people dead, 1 injured after hot air balloon crash in New Mexico

Power is out for over 13,000 local customers.

Four people are dead and one is critically injured after a hot air balloon crashed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to ABC News station KOAT.

The balloon is believed to have crashed into a power line, local police said. Power is currently out for more than 13,000 customers in the area, KOAT reported.

One of the deceased is the pilot. Police believe the victims' age ranges are 40s to 60s.

The balloon hit a power line just after 7 a.m., authorities said during a news conference Saturday morning. The basket the passengers were riding in detached from the ballon and crashed. The balloon kept going and authorities are trying to locate it now.

The injured person has been transported to a hospital.

