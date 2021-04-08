5 people dead, including 2 children, in South Carolina mass shooting

Five people are dead, including two children, following a shooting inside a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

A sixth person was also shot and has serious injuries. The suspect, authorities said, has been apprehended.

"We have IDed the person we feel is responsible for the shooting on Marshall Rd. We found him in a nearby house. There is no active threat to the community," the York County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

The sheriff's office identified the victims a Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, their two grandchildren and James Lewis, 39, who was working at the home Wednesday when he was shot.

All deaths are being investigated as homicides, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Authorities have not released the suspect's name nor have released a motive. "We hope to share more information about this tragic event as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were sent to a home near 4400 Marshall Road around 4:45 p.m. ET Wednesday about a report of a shooting involving multiple individuals. That is when authorities discovered the victims.

The next press conference is expected Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Alexandra Faul contributed to this report.