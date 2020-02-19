4 people found dead inside tent in Delaware, foul play not suspected Police have not released a cause of death.

Four people were found dead inside a tent in a wooded area of Delaware Tuesday, according to Delaware State Police.

The investigation is in its early stages, police said, but at this time, authorities say foul play is not suspected. Information about how the victims died has not been released.

Police responded to a call just after 3 p.m. Tuesday that four people were found dead at the 500 block of Main St in Stanton, Delaware.

The victims have not been publicly identified.

State police said the bodies would be turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Friends and relatives of the victims, the names of which police have not released, told ABC Philadelphia station WPVI that the four deceased victims were an uncle, his nephew, his girlfriend and a friend. All of which were believed to be homeless, the station reported.