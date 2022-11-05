5 people found dead in Maryland home in murder-suicide

A homeowner returned from work to find five bodies in his house.

A Maryland homeowner returned from work to find five people dead in his house in what police said was a quadruple murder-suicide.

The Charles County Sheriff's office said officers responded to a residential home in La Plata, Maryland, on Friday to find the homeowner at the front door and two women and three men dead, with trauma to their bodies.

Five people were found dead inside a La Plata, Md. home in the afternoon of Nov. 4, 2022. WJLA

Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, 28-year-old Andre Sales, entered the house and killed his ex-girlfriend, 21-year-old Sara Mann; her brother, 18-year-old Kai Mann; their mother, 48-year-old Sommaly Mann; and another man who was inside, 23-year-old Javon Watson.

According to police, Sales, who resides at a different residence, then shot himself with a gun.

WJLa'S Carl Willis reports after five people were found dead inside a La Plata, Md. home in the afternoon of Nov. 4, 2022. WJLA

Two young children who were initially unaccounted for were later found safe and unharmed at a different location.

Police said investigators and forensic personnel are still processing evidence and interviewing family and friends to establish a motive.

Five people were found dead inside a La Plata, Md. home in the afternoon of Nov. 4, 2022. WJLA

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will perform autopsies to confirm the exact cause of death for each individual, police said.

Earlier, police had said the incident appears to be isolated to the residence.