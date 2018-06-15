5 people shot while visiting California cemetery, suspect still at large: Police

Five people visiting a gravesite were shot at a cemetery in Union City, California, Thursday night, police said.

The Union City Police Department said it received multiple calls about a shooting near the main mortuary at the Chapel of Chimes Memorial Park and Funeral Home at 7:04 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found three victims with gunshot wounds and immediately transported them to local hospitals. A fourth victim was found a short distance away from the park's funeral home, also suffering from a gunshot wound, and was transported to the hospital as well, police said.

Authorities said the hospital then informed them that a fifth victim had suffered a gunshot wound and transported himself or herself to the hospital.

Two of the victims are in critical condition, the other three are in stable condition, police said Friday morning.

The names, ages, and genders of the victims are not being released at this time.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation, and the suspect remains at large, police said.

Union City is in the San Francisco Bay area.

The victims were part of a group of people visiting a gravesite, according to John Banas, the general manager at the Chapel of the Chimes.

Banas said this particular group had been visiting the cemetery quite frequently for a number of years, and that "it's not uncommon for people to come spend a few hours at a gravesite, and this was just one of those situations."

No chapel employees were injured in the incident.

When asked about possible surveillance footage, Banas said that although there are multiple cameras in the cemetery, there was not a camera in the specific location where the shooting took place.

All of the victims are expected to recover, police said.

"We will not be looking at homicide, everyone looks like they should recover, thankfully," Union City Police Lieutenant Travis Souza told ABC News.

Police are seeking help from the public to identify those responsible for this shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the shooting to contact Union City Police Department Detective J. Clubb at 510-675-5227 or via email at joshuac@unioncity.org.

Anonymous tips regarding this incident can shared with police by calling 510-675-5207 or emailing Tips@union-city.org.